(Bloomberg Law) -- A federal appeals court has blocked a venture fund’s grant contest for Black women entrepreneurs in litigation spearheaded by affirmative action foe Edward Blum that challenged the program as racially discriminatory.

The grant contest is substantially likely to violate the federal ban on racial discrimination in legal contracts under Section 1981 of the 1866 Civil Rights Act, the US Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit ruled 2-1 Monday.

The split decision overturned a federal district court ruling that sided with Atlanta-based venture capital firm Fearless Fund Management LLC and found that its Fearless Strivers Grant Contest was likely protected by the First Amendment. The appeals court ruling marks a significant victory for Blum’s American Alliance for Equal Rights, as well as similar conservative groups seeking to dismantle workplace diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives through the courts.

AAER sued last year on behalf of three White and Asian women business owners to block the grant program, as part of the flurry of litigation challenging corporate DEI policies. Blum also played a key role in bringing the case that led to the US Supreme Court decision in 2023 striking down affirmative action in higher education.

The venture fund argued that its grant contest doesn’t constitute a contract, but rather an act of charitable giving that’s considered expressive conduct under the First Amendment.

But the appeals court dismissed that argument, saying the fund isn’t “being compelled to ‘subsidize speech.’” The question at issue “is whether Fearless’s contest ought to receive First Amendment protection by virtue of its rule excluding non-black entrants,” Judge Kevin C. Newsom wrote for the majority.

The fund characterizes its grant program as its “commitment” to the Black women-owned business community, but the “fact remains, though, that Fearless simply—and flatly—refuses to entertain applications from business owners who aren’t black females,’” said Newsom, a Trump appointee.

If the court were to rule that this warrants First Amendment protection, “then so would be every act of race discrimination,” according to the opinion, in which Newsom was joined by Judge Robert J. Luck, another Trump appointee. Fearless’s position that the First Amendment protects a similarly categorical race-based exclusion “risks sowing the seeds of antidiscrimination law’s demise,” it said.

The Fearless Fund case is among several filed under Section 1981 to challenge the legality of corporate DEI policies since the high court ruling. The Reconstruction-era law was originally passed to prevent discrimination against Black Americans who were recently freed from slavery and ensure them access to jobs, housing, farmland ownership, and other forms of economic advancement.

A previous panel of Eleventh Circuit judges granted a temporary injunction in September, blocking Fearless Fund from awarding the grant money while the litigation proceeded. That decision came days after the US District Court for the Northern District of Georgia rejected AAER’s injunction request and ruled that the grant program could continue.

The case was remanded Monday to the lower court for further proceedings.

Legal Standing

Judge Robin S. Rosenbaum, an Obama appointee, wrote in dissent that Blum’s group lacks legal standing to bring the case because the three unnamed AAER members listed as plaintiffs neither demonstrated harm by the grant program nor showed “actual desire” to enter the contest. The judge likened the lawsuit to a soccer player flopping on the field to win a penalty kick.

“Although three of American Alliance’s members pay lip service to the idea they are ‘ready and able’ to participate in Fearless’s contest, their declarations show, in context, that none has a genuine interest in actually entering the contest,” Rosenbaum said. “Indeed, not one has established that she is, in fact, able and ready to enter the contest and would do so in the upcoming period if the contest were open to non-Black women.”

The lawsuit reflects “an attempt to manufacture an ‘injury’ to allow American Alliance to challenge the contest. That is not enough for standing,” the judge said.

Rosenbaum cited a March 6 decision from the Second Circuit that rejected another advocacy group’s Section 1981 challenge to Pfizer Inc.'s diversity fellowship. The court correctly found the group, Do No Harm, failed to establish legal standing partly because it didn’t identify by name any individuals who were harmed by Pfizer’s policies, she said.

The majority disagreed with Rosenbaum’s assertion that injuries claimed by AAER were disingenuous or fake.

“Let us not forget: We’re talking about real-life, flesh-and-blood individuals who were excluded from the opportunity to compete in Fearless’s contest solely on account of the color of their skin,” Newsom said. “Respectfully, victims of race discrimination—whether white, black, or brown—are not floppers.”

Alphonso David, president and CEO of the Global Black Economic Fund and counsel for the Fearless Fund, said in a statement that he disagrees with the majority’s holding.

“This is the first court decision in the 150+ year history of the post-Civil War civil rights law that has halted private charitable support for any racial or ethnic group,” he said. “This is not the final outcome in this case; it is a preliminary ruling without a full factual record. We are evaluating all of our options.”

Blum lauded the ruling in a statement, saying that the AAER “is grateful that the court has ruled that the Fearless Fund’s racially exclusive grant competition is illegal.”

“Our nation’s civil rights laws do not permit racial distinctions because some groups are overrepresented in various endeavors, while others are under-represented,” he said. “Programs that exclude certain individuals because of their race such as the ones the Fearless Fund has designed and implemented are unjust and polarizing.”

The case is Am. All. for Equal Rights v. Fearless Fund Mgmt. LLC, 11th Cir., No. 23-13138, 6/3/24.

