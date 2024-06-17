(Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. has agreed to buy Japanese e-comics provider Infocom Corp. in a deal valuing the company at about 275 billion yen ($1.7 billion), according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The alternative asset manager is offering 6,000 yen a share for the unit of Teijin Ltd., the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is confidential. It will buy Teijin’s 55% stake and launch a tender offer for the 45% held by other shareholders, the people added.

Infocom held a board meeting on Tuesday and came to a decision on the buyout offer presented by Blackstone, the Tokyo-based company said after the Nikkei reported the offer earlier. Osaka-based Teijin said it will hold an extraordinary board meeting Tuesday on the sale of its stake.

A Blackstone representative declined to comment.

Shares of Infocom jumped as much as 6.5% to a record 6,110 yen on Tuesday morning in Tokyo, and traded at 6,030 yen at the lunch break.

Blackstone was picked as the buyer after outbidding rivals, Bloomberg reported last month. Sony Music Entertainment, Japanese fund Integral Corp. and KKR & Co. had also been interested in an acquisition, Bloomberg reported.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.