    Jun 20, 2024

    Brookfield Business Partners slips as hack hits car dealers

    Stephanie Hughes, Bloomberg News

    Tesla

    A Tesla dealership in California. , Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Brookfield Business Partners LP had its worst trading day since October after one of its top investments, a software provider for car dealerships, fell victim to a cyberattack. 

    Canadian-listed shares of the Toronto-based private equity firm closed down 5.7 per cent on Thursday after CDK Global, a company relied on by automotive dealerships in the US to run their services, was hacked for a second time.  

    Brookfield Business Partners listed CDK Global as one of its “Super Six” investments in its 2023 investor day presentation, naming the top six holdings that also include Clarios, DexKo Global Inc., Westinghouse, Sagen MI Canadian Inc. and Scientific Games.

     

     

