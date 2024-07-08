XMS Hires Carlos Pinto for FinTech and FIG Banking in London

Commuters pass over London Bridge on their way to the square mile financial district of the City of London, UK, on Monday, July 8, 2024. UK companies are boosting pay offers for new jobs at the fastest pace since October, a survey of job recruiters showed in an indication of lingering inflationary pressure that may concern the Bank of England.

(Bloomberg) -- XMS Capital Partners has hired investment banker Carlos Pinto to help build out its financial technology and financial services business in the UK, according to a memo reviewed by Bloomberg.

Pinto will be a managing director based in London, according to the memo, the contents of which were confirmed by a representative for XMS.

He has most recently been working as an investor, having previously held roles at Royal Bank of Canada and Morgan Stanley.

Chicago-based XMS was founded in 2006 by former Morgan Stanley bankers John “Yogi” Spence and Ted Brombach, according to its website. It has offices in Chicago, Boston, Dallas and London.

