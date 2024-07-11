Jefferies Hires Goldman’s Stefani Silverstein for Technology M&A

Jefferies headquarters in New York, US, on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on March 28.

(Bloomberg) -- Jefferies Financial Group Inc. hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Stefani Silverstein as a managing director focused on technology mergers and acquisitions, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

New York-based Silverstein is set to join Jefferies after a period of gardening leave, said the person, who asked not to be identified as the appointment isn’t yet public.

Representatives for Jefferies and Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

Silverstein has worked at Goldman since 2016, Finra records show. Before that, she spent about seven years at Barclays Plc.

Her move to Jefferies follows that of another Goldman alum, Becky Steinthal, who joined the bank last year and is head of technology, media and telecommunications equity capital markets.

