Boeing Begins Flight Trials for 777-9 in Path to Certification

(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. has started conducting flight trials of its 777-9 plane, a key step in attaining certification for the aircraft.

The company announced the flight testing in a post on X on Saturday, adding that it was working under the oversight of regulators to get the plane certified and delivered to customers.

The beginning of flight testing accompanied a key milestone known as Type Inspection Authorization, which shows that aspects of the design are ready for government evaluations, the Air Current reported earlier, citing two unidentified people familiar with the program’s progress.

The 777-9 is the longest version of the wide-body 777X.

The planemaker was cleared to commence certification flying during a July 12 sortie, according to the Air Current.

--With assistance from Danny Lee and Siddharth Philip.

