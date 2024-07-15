Jefferies Hires Veteran Barclays Banker Le Palud

(Bloomberg) -- Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has hired Thierry Le Palud, global chairman of industrials in investment banking at Barclays Plc, according to people familiar with the matter.

Le Palud is joining Jefferies as chairman for industrials investment banking in London, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.

Le Palud has been with Barclays since 2008 and was co-head of global industrials before becoming the global chairman for the sector, his LinkedIn profile shows. Prior to that, he was with Lehman Brothers for 15 years.

Representatives for Barclays and Jefferies declined to comment, while Le Palud didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Jefferies has been on a hiring spree to bolster its dealmaking franchise. The New York-based investment bank is hiring Birger Berendes, one of Bank of America Corp.’s most-prominent rainmakers in Europe, Bloomberg News reported last month. It’s also tapping Citigroup Inc.’s Michael Borch as head of transportation and logistics for EMEA and Asia.

Barclays, meanwhile, is bringing in fresh dealmakers to beef up its advisory business under new investment banking heads Cathal Deasy and Taylor Wright. The lender hired Christian Wagner in June to oversee investment banking in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. And Stephen Pick joined from UBS Group AG as head of mergers and acquisitions in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Last year, it appointed Yuri Shakhmin from Credit Suisse as a managing director in the global industrial group in investment banking.

Barclays is also seeking to expand relationships with sovereign wealth funds and private equity giants, as part of its efforts to improve profitability at its investment banking division across advisory and equity underwriting.

