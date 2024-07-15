SSE, TotalEnergies to Build EV Charging Hubs in UK and Ireland

(Bloomberg) -- British power generator SSE Plc and French energy giant TotalEnergies SE agreed to form a joint venture that will install about 3,000 electric-vehicle charging points in the UK and Ireland within five years.

They plan to install fast-charging equipment in about 300 locations in suburbs and along long-distance roads and highways, Mathieu Soulas, the head of new mobilities at TotalEnergies, told reporters on Monday. The French firm and SSE will supply the chargers with renewable power.

TotalEnergies currently operates more than 64,000 — mostly slow — charging points in six European countries, including France, Germany, the Netherlands and the London area. The company, which also has charging points in a joint venture in China, makes about €100 million ($109 million) in annual revenue in that charging business, Soulas said.

The oil major competes with companies such as Allego BV, Fastned BV and Tesla Inc.’s networks to provide fast-charging services as European nations promote the adoption of electric vehicles to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels.

Tesla’s Supercharger Network Is Serious Business: Hyperdrive

European EV Charging Firm Welcomes Chinese Cars With Open Arms

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.