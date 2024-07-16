BofA Says Net Interest Income to Climb After Quarterly Haul Misses Estimates

Brian Moynihan, chief executive officer of Bank of America Corp., during a Bloomberg Television interview in New York, US, on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. Moynihan said it'll take time for the banking industry to work through issues with commercial real estate loans, after a New York regional lender alarmed investors with its exposure troubled debt. Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. missed estimates for net interest income in the second quarter, but said the key metric would climb by the end of the year.

NII, one of the bank’s biggest sources of revenue, fell to $13.7 billion in the three months through June, according to a statement. The bank said earlier this year that the second-quarter NII would probably be a “trough” for 2024. In a presentation Tuesday, the company said NII on a fully taxable-equivalent basis would probably climb to about $14.5 billion in the fourth quarter.

Bank of America’s results offer another look at how US consumers and businesses are faring as the Federal Reserve leaves borrowing costs higher for longer than analysts had previously predicted. Lenders’ balance sheets have remained resilient amid elevated interest rates, geopolitical tensions and the looming November US election.

“The strength and earnings power of our leading consumer-banking business is complemented by the growth and profitability of our global markets, global banking, and wealth-management businesses,” Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan said in the statement.

The firm NII haul in the second quarter fell short of the the $13.8 billion analysts expected.

Last week, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co. both reported NII that missed analysts’ estimates, with executives pointing to higher-than-expected costs. The results show how, after higher rates fueled profits for years, that tailwind is now under pressure as big banks battle muted loan demand and face pressure from customers to pay out more for deposits.

Shares of Charlotte, North Carolina-based Bank of America, which gained 24% this year through Monday, climbed 1.7% at 7:04 a.m. in early New York trading.

Revenue from equities trading jumped almost 20% to $1.94 billion, ahead of expectations. Fixed-income, currencies and commodities traders missed estimates, with a 1% decrease from a year earlier. At the same time, a rebound in dealmaking helped drive better-than expected investment-banking fees, which climbed 28%.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.