Jefferies Hires Abramson From Barclays for Chemicals Dealmaking

Jefferies headquarters in New York, US, on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on September 27. Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has hired Adam Abramson from Barclays Plc as global head of chemicals investment banking, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

New York-based Abramson, who led chemicals banking in the Americas for Barclays, is set to join Jefferies after a period of gardening leave, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing an appointment that isn’t yet public.

Representatives for Jefferies and Barclays declined to comment.

Abramson joined Barclays in 2019 from Deutsche Bank AG. He’s worked on transactions including Ferro Corp.’s acquisition by Prince International Corp. and the sale of Vantage Specialty Chemicals Inc. to HIG Capital, according to his profile on the website of CME-Stem, a non-profit focused on innovation in the chemical industry.

Barclays, under investment banking heads Cathal Deasy and Taylor Wright, has been hiring to refreshen its ranks globally. Last month, the firm hired former Bank of America Corp. executive Hiroshi Minoura to strengthen relationships with clients in Japan. It also recruited longtime Deutsche Bank investment banker Edward Dunn to focus on US telecommunications companies.

