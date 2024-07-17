Wildfires Erupt in Canadian Oil Patch, Threatening Oil Sands

(Bloomberg) -- New out-of-control wildfires have erupted across Alberta since late Tuesday, with blazes potentially threatening more than 400,000 barrels a day of oil production.

Many of the fires are burning south of the unofficial oil sands capital of Fort McMurray. One 3-hectare (7-acre) blaze is within about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) of MEG Energy Corp.’s Christina Lake site, which produced almost 100,000 barrels a day in May, according to Alberta Energy Regulator data. Another blaze is within 10 kilometers of Imperial Oil Ltd.’s Cold Lake site, which produces 19,000 barrels per day, and a third is close to Canadian Natural Resources’ Kirby oil sands. Emails to all three companies were not immediately returned.

Wildfires in Alberta have already affected oil production in a region that holds the oil sands — the world’s third-largest crude reserves — and forced a partial evacuation of Fort McMurray in May. Hot weather has caused fire activity to pick up in recent weeks, with more than 50 out-of-control fires burning in the province. Suncor Energy Inc. curtailed production from its Firebag site two weeks ago, reducing output from a facility that produced about 231,000 barrels a day in May. The same blaze prompted Cenovus Energy Inc. to demobilize some workers from its Sunrise oil sands site.

Greenfire Resources Ltd. temporarily curtailed output from its Hangingstone sites last weekend, which produces about 23,000 barrels a day. And Tuesday, Imperial Oil said it began removing non-essential workers from its Kearl oil sands mine.

