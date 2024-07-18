Volvo Says Price Rises Help Returns as Truck Demand Softens

(Bloomberg) -- Volvo AB reported better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter as the truckmaker managed to defend its margins through higher prices as key markets slowed.

Adjusted operating profit dropped to 19.4 billion kronor ($1.68 billion) in the period, ahead of analyst projections of 18.5 billion kronor, Volvo said Thursday. Operating return on sales in the three months through June was also better than expected.

“Volvo Group delivered good profitability as demand in many markets continued to normalize,” Chief Executive Officer Martin Lundstedt said in a statement. “Price increases we implemented during last year continued to have a positive effect.”

Volvo slightly upped its forecast for the European heavy-truck market to 300,000 units for this year, up from 290,000 earlier while it trimmed the outlook for the Chinese market to 750,000 from 800,000.

Truckmakers are adjusting forecasts in line with lower demand levels after working down record order backlogs following the pandemic. Earlier this week, Daimler Truck Holding AG reported weaker than expected second-quarter results led by “persistent” soft demand in China and put its full-year guidance under review. In May, the world’s largest commercial vehicle producer already warned of dwindling demand, especially in Europe.

China’s slowdown is hitting a range of industrial businesses with a protracted real estate crisis weighing on consumer spending. During the second quarter, the economy slowed more than expected with US tariffs adding to the drag.

Volvo’s truck orders during the second quarter declined slightly to 47,760 units.

(Updates with truck market forecast in fourth paragraph)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.