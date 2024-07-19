Capitec of South Africa Says Its Systems Hit by Global Outage

Fiber optic cables, center, and copper Ethernet cables feed into switches inside a communications room at an office in London, U.K., on Monday, May 21, 2018. The Department of Culture, Media and Sport will work with the Home Office to publish a white paper later this year setting out legislation, according to a statement, which will also seek to force tech giants to reveal how they target abusive and illegal online material posted by users.Photographer: Jason Alden/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(Bloomberg) -- Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd., South Africa’s biggest bank by customers, said it’s facing nationwide system issues after a series of global technical glitches disrupted services at airlines and banks around the world.

It’s “an international issue which is affecting multiple banks and retailers,” the Stellenbosch, South Africa-based lender said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday. “We are working hard to resolve this. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.”

The outage hasn’t affected the bank’s card-payment systems, it said on X.

Numerous lenders, airlines and the London Stock Exchange have experienced technical glitches after Microsoft Corp. reported an outage across its online services.

