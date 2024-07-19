Capitec of South Africa Says Its Systems Hit by Global Outage

(Bloomberg) -- Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd., South Africa’s biggest bank by customers, said it’s facing nationwide system issues after a series of global technical glitches disrupted services at airlines and banks around the world.
It’s “an international issue which is affecting multiple banks and retailers,” the Stellenbosch, South Africa-based lender said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday. “We are working hard to resolve this. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.”
The outage hasn’t affected the bank’s card-payment systems, it said on X.
Numerous lenders, airlines and the London Stock Exchange have experienced technical glitches after Microsoft Corp. reported an outage across its online services.
