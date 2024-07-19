Deutsche Bank Hires Dan Rossi From UBS as a Credit Trader

A logo on the exterior of the Deutsche Bank AG headquarters in the financial district of Frankfurt, Germany, on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. Deutsche Bank plans to cut 3,500 jobs over the coming years as Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing seeks to make good on a pledge to lift profitability and return more money to shareholders. Photographer: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG has hired Daniel Rossi from UBS Group AG as a director in its investment-grade credit trading unit, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Rossi left UBS at the end of May and is expected to start his new role as soon as next week, one of the people said. Deutsche Bank confirmed the hire but declined to comment further. Both Rossi and a representative for UBS declined to comment.

In June 2022, Rossi started at UBS, where he was a credit trader, according to his LinkedIn profile. He also previously worked for Societe Generale SA, Nomura, and Morgan Stanley, according to LinkedIn.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.