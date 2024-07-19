Norges Bank Reports Technical Problem With Liquidity Operations

The headquarters of the Norges Bank, Norway's central bank, in Oslo, Norway, on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. Norways $1.6 trillion wealth fund, known as Norges Bank Investment Management , added to its bets in the biggest technology companies last year after interest in artificial intelligence drove a surge in the sector.

(Bloomberg) -- Norway’s central bank will have to conduct a banking system liquidity auction via email and over the phone on Friday due to problems with its online system as a widespread global computer outage impacts airlines, banks and the London Stock Exchange.

Norges Bank is experiencing problems related to logging in to the online system, it said in an emailed statement. The bank couldn’t immediately be contacted to confirm whether the issues were related to the wider outage and didn’t specify in its statement.

Bids for Friday’s F-deposit auction will need to be placed via email and confirmed over the phone, Norges Bank said. The instruments are part of the market operations conducted by the bank to keep the shortest money market rates close to the policy rate.

