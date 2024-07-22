‘Wolf of Airbnb’ Gets 51 Months in Prison for NYC Rental Fraud

(Bloomberg) -- A Florida man who labeled himself the “Wolf of Airbnb” will serve 51 months in prison after admitting he defrauded New York City landlords by illegally listing apartments for short-term rental and took advantage of a Covid-19 pandemic relief program.

Konrad Bicher was sentenced on Monday after pleading guilty last year to a single count of wire fraud. He had faced as many as 20 years in prison if convicted at trial, but federal prosecutors agreed to a lesser sentencing range as part of his plea agreement.

They said Bicher adopted the nickname as a reference to the “Wolf of Wall Street,” Jordan Belfort, because he was “someone who is hungry and ruthless enough to get on top of the financial ladder.”

Bicher’s punishment comes as the city continues to crack down on short-term rentals like those offered by Airbnb Inc. and just months after new laws went into effect requiring most hosts offering lodging for fewer than 30 days to apply for a license to operate in New York City. Airbnb has fought with the city for years over such regulations, as critics say the platform has led to higher rents and limited housing in a notoriously tight market, while many hosts argue that they need the extra income to help pay their mortgages.

Prosecutors said Bicher leased apartments in Manhattan that the city had barred from short-term rental to third parties or that couldn’t be subleased without the consent of the owner. They say he failed to pay the rent while listing the units on marketplaces including Airbnb. He and his associates made at least $1.17 million in income from the units while withholding more than $1 million in rent between July 2019 and April 2022, according to the US.

Bicher, who declined to speak at the sentencing, was also accused of obtaining more than half a million dollars in loans guaranteed by the government through a Small Business Administration program designed to provide relief for companies affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The US had sought a prison term of 51 months, saying Bicher operated a “yearslong scheme” to defraud New York landlords and taxpayers, had two prior criminal convictions and “demonstrated an utter lack of remorse.” In arguing for leniency, the defense told the judge that Bicher had paid millions of dollars in rent to the landlords for years before the pandemic, and that many of them knew he was using the properties for temporary housing, seeking him out anyway when they had trouble finding renters.

The case is US v. Bicher, 22-cr-589, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

