Mastercard, JPMorgan Get FTC Inquiry Over ‘Surveillance Pricing’

(Bloomberg) -- US regulators are examining how companies including Mastercard Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and a unit of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. provide clients with algorithms that use consumers’ personal data to tailor product pricing to individuals — what the agency termed “surveillance pricing.”

The US Federal Trade Commission said it sent subpoenas to eight firms seeking information about what pricing products they offer, the data they collect and how it’s used to target which consumers receive offers.

The companies that are the focus of the inquiry are: Mastercard; JPMorgan; Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division’s Revionics; Task Group Holdings Ltd.; PROS Holdings Inc.; Bloomreach Inc.; Accenture Plc; and McKinsey & Co.

While some of the companies aren’t well-known, many of their clients are household brands. Task Software is used by such clients as Starbucks Corp. and McDonald’s Corp., while PROS clients include Deutsche Lufthansa AG and Nestle SA. Revionics says it works mainly with retailers such as Home Depot Inc., and Bloomreach with home and apparel retailers including Kirkland’s Inc.

“Americans deserve to know whether businesses are using detailed consumer data to deploy surveillance pricing, and the FTC’s inquiry will shed light on this shadowy ecosystem of pricing middlemen,” FTC Chair Lina Khan said in a statement.

The antitrust and consumer protection agency is conducting the inquiry under its so-called 6(b) authority that allows it to issue subpoenas to conduct market studies. The agency generally issues a report on its findings after analyzing the information from companies, though that process can take years to complete.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.