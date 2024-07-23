Turkey Leaves Rate at 50%, Keeps Hawkish Tone to Slow Inflation

(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s central bank extended its interest-rate pause into a fourth month, vowing to maintain a tight stance until it sees a lasting slowdown in monthly price increases.

The bank’s Monetary Policy Committee, led by Governor Fatih Karahan, left the one-week repo rate at 50% on Tuesday, in line with the forecasts of all analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. The MPC also gave hawkish guidance on future moves, warning that monthly inflation “will rise temporarily” in July.

“In addition to the high level of and the stickiness in services inflation, inflation expectations, geopolitical risks, and food prices keep inflationary pressures alive,” the central bank said in a statement.

Consumer inflation slowed in June for the first time in eight months, but remains at over 14 times the official target of 5%. Karahan has tried to squash speculation of premature easing, saying he wants to ensure he can meet inflation goals beyond this year before discussing rate cuts.

The governor said increases in electricity prices and taxes alone would add 1.5 percentage point to monthly inflation in July.

That prompted some analysts to revise their forecasts, with QNB Finansbank’s Erkin Isik predicting price increases will hit 4% this month. The bank acknowledged inflation would climb “temporarily,” but said the underlying trend would be little affected.

Annual inflation is still expected to slow from its current level of just under 72% due to the so-called base effect of comparing prices with the previous year’s rapid gains.

Turkey targets 14% inflation by the end of next year, while households see the figure at 71.5% in 12 months, a gap the central bank says is perpetuating a cycle of rising prices.

With the benchmark rate on hold, policymakers are expected to continue focusing on reducing excess lira liquidity through alternative measures. Excess liquidity has been putting downward pressure on deposit rates and overnight funding costs, which is the opposite of what the bank wants to achieve with its tight stance.

The rates decision follows Moody’s upgrade of Turkey’s credit rating by two notches last week — the first increase in 11 years — a decision it said was warranted by improved credibility in the central bank’s monetary policy. That left Turkey’s rating at B1, four levels below investment grade.

Morgan Stanley said the upgrade might attract “higher quality” foreign inflows to Turkish assets, noting that lasting confidence in the currency would require a significant and sustained slowdown in inflation.

