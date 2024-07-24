Deutsche Bank Suffers First Loss in Four Years on Legacy Dispute

(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG suffered its first quarterly loss in four years as trading slowed and it booked a charge tied to a legacy issue at its Postbank retail unit.

Revenue from buying and selling fixed-income securities and currencies, a key driver of income at the lender, declined about 3% in the quarter, trailing the average 5% gain at the biggest Wall Street banks.

That, along with a €1.3 billion litigation provision tied to Postbank that the lender had previously communicated, pushed Deutsche Bank to a €143 million loss attributable to shareholders.

Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing reiterated a mid-term pledge to return €8 billion to shareholders after years of meager returns, even as the Postbank provision cast doubt about Deutsche Bank’s ability to conduct a second buyback this year. Sewing has vowed to improve profitability and lift revenue to €30 billion this year, with income from fees expected to offset weaker revenue from lending.

The second quarter “keeps us well on track towards meeting our 2025 goals and our distribution commitments to shareholders,” Sewing said in a statement Wednesday.

Revenue at both the corporate bank and the private bank, which combines the retail and wealth units, fell in the quarter as the tailwind from rising interest rates fades. Asset management revenue increased 7%, helping offset some of the decline in lending and trading.

The business that advises on deals and stock and bond sales saw revenue roughly double, to €585 million, driving results at the broader investment bank 10% higher. Sewing has built out the advisory business with last year’s purchase of Numis Corp. to boost fee income.

Deutsche Bank is also one of the few lenders that has chosen to take advantage of a downturn in dealmaking to hire talent in recent months, picking up marquee bankers from peers including Bank of America Corp., Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley and Lazard Inc. to bolster sector coverage and M&A expertise.

