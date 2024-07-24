Macquarie Says Commodities and Markets Unit Sees Trading Gains

The Constellation Energy Handley Generating Station in Fort Worth, Texas, US, on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. Power plants that can serve more than 1.5 million Texas homes are forced to depend on a single intrastate pipeline for the most reliable form of service, according to a Bloomberg News analysis of natural gas delivery-point data, federal power plant disclosures and statewide geospatial records. Photographer: Shelby Tauber/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Macquarie Group Ltd. said profit was buoyed by an uptick in its key commodities and global markets business, supported by increased trading activity in north American gas and power.

The Sydney-based investment bank and asset manager told investors performance in the first quarter was consistent with expectations and was broadly in line with a year ago, according to a statement Thursday.

Macquarie Chief Executive Officer Shemara Wikramanayake has struck a more positive tone on the outlook for mergers in recent months, saying confidence is returning as the path for global interest rates becomes clearer. While the firm’s stock is up about 15% over the past 12 months, that’s lagging behind a gauge of global banks.

The guidance comes amid buoyant commentary from its Wall Street counterparts. Large US banks posted better-than-expected results earlier in July, driven in part by the gains from equity trading.

