Santander Posts Record Profit as It Beat Quarterly Estimates

(Bloomberg) -- Banco Santander SA beat expectations to post a record profit in the second quarter, driven by the performance of its two main markets. It also improved its outlook for efficiency and revenue growth.

Net income advanced 20% from a year earlier to €3.2 billion ($3.5 billion) in the period, the lender said in a statement on Wednesday. The results compare with the €3.13 billion estimated by analysts.

Santander’s two main markets, Spain and Brazil, are benefiting from changes in interests rates. In the South American nation, banks benefit from lower rates, while in Spain they have been impacted by the European Central Bank’s decision to hold rates longer than was originally expected.

The Santander, Spain-based lender briefly overtook BNP Paribas SA earlier this year to become the European Union’s most valuable bank, on the back of record profits and increased plans to return capital to investors. The lender has recently put non-strategic business units up for sale while pushing further into consumer finance through a deal with Apple Inc.

Santander “our best efficiency ratio in 15 years” at 40.6% in the quarter, Chairwoman Ana Botin said in the earnings statement.

The financial performance is driving the bank to increase outlook for several key metrics:

Efficiency ratio ~42% from below 43%

Return on tangible equity to over 16% from 16%

Revenue growth to high-single digit from mid-single digit

Analyst have focused on the impact of volatility in Brazil and Mexico, two of Santander’s key markets.

“Both the Mexican and Brazilian currencies have depreciated 9% to 10% against the euro,” in the second quarter, said Inigo Vega, an equity analyst at Jefferies International Ltd.

