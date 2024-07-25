Alberta Wildfire Rips Through Town of Jasper in Canada’s Rockies

(Bloomberg) -- A fast-moving wildfire in Alberta has ripped through the resort town of Jasper, destroying buildings in the scenic community that had been evacuated earlier in this week as the blaze approached.

“Today has been an exceptionally difficult day for Jasperites, incident personnel, and everyone who loves Jasper,” Parks Canada said late Wednesday in social media posts. “Our focus continues to be on saving as many structures as possible. Unfortunately, we can’t report on the extent of damage to specific locations or neighborhoods at this time.”

The fire, dubbed Utopia, was reported a week ago and is believed to have started from a lightning strike. As the fire spread out of control Monday, residents in Jasper and those visiting Jasper National Park were ordered to leave. High temperatures, dry conditions and lightning storms have been plaguing much of western North America this month causing numerous fires.

Jasper is at the heart of a huge national park that shares its name and at the northern end of the Icefields Parkway, a highway that connects the wilderness area to Banff National Park in the south. It is prime tourist spot and is known for its natural beauty in the Canadian Rocky Mountains.

The newly expanded Trans Mountain oil pipeline also passes through Jasper and the pipeline operator had deployed sprinkler protection at its station there as a preventative measure. Emails and voice mails left with Trans Mountain before office hours weren’t immediately returned.

For several years now, major fires have burned large swaths of Western Canada, razing small towns, sending residents fleeing, and have ruined air quality across the country as well as in the US.

