BAT Warns New Products Are Unlikely to Make £5 Billion in 2025

A vape store on the high street in Chatham, UK, on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Grocery price inflation fell to its lowest level since September 2021 in a further sign of easing cost pressures, ahead of a crucial decision by the Bank of England next month on whether to cut interest rates.

(Bloomberg) -- British American Tobacco Plc said it’s unlikely to hit a £5 billion ($6.4 billion) revenue target in 2025 for vapes, heated tobacco and nicotine pouches, blaming the lack of a clampdown on illegal single-use products in the US.

The London-based maker of Dunhill, Lucky Strike and Pall Mall cigarettes said revenue fell 8% to £12.3 billion for the first half of the year, missing analyst estimates. Operating profit dropped 28% to £4.3 billion, also falling short of expectations.

Chief Executive Officer Tadeu Marroco is battling for market share in tobacco alternatives as demand for cigarettes cools around the world. But BAT is lagging rivals such as Philip Morris International Inc., where alternatives account for a greater proportion of sales. PMI on Tuesday raised its forecast for annual profit growth following strong demand for its Zyn nicotine pouches.

BAT has already written down the value of some of its US cigarette brands by £27.3 billion as people increasingly quit smoking and switch to cheaper brands or alternatives.

BAT’s shares have risen 12% so far this year.

