FDIC, Two Other Regulators Request Info on Bank-Fintech Ties

(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and two other top US bank regulators want more information on lenders’ relationships with financial-technology firms.

The FDIC, Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency are asking for details on those arrangements, including those related to deposit, payments and lending products and services. Officials want input from industry and the public on “the nature and implications of bank-fintech arrangements and effective risk management practices,” the regulators said in a joint statement on Thursday.

