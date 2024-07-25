UK’s Reeves Leans Toward Institutional Sale for NatWest Shares

A NatWest Group Plc bank branch in Chelmsford, UK, on Monday, July 22, 2024. NatWest are due to release their half-year earnings on July 26.

(Bloomberg) -- UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves is leaning toward offloading a substantial portion of the government’s £5.6 billion ($7.2 billion) stake in NatWest Group Plc to institutional shareholders rather than continuing with her predecessor’s plans to offer it up to the UK public, according to people familiar with the matter.

The sale to institutional shareholders would come alongside the government’s existing gradual winding-down of its shareholding through a series of open market sales, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing non-public information.

Representatives for the Treasury and NatWest declined to comment.

Shares of NatWest have soared 54% this year, outpacing the 17% advance of the FTSE All-Share Banks Index. The company is planning to report second-quarter earnings on Friday.

Under former Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, UK officials had been formulating plans to sell the shares the government holds in the bank to retail investors as part of plans to offload the entire stake by 2026. The moves were part of a broader plan to reinvigorate UK capital markets by stimulating consumers’ interest in owning British stocks.

But those plans have been on hold since former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s shock decision to call a general election for July 4.

The Labour Party, which won the election, had pledged to review the efforts. In the meantime, the government has continued to hasten its exit from NatWest and earlier this month, the government’s stake in the lender dropped below 20% for the first time since 2008.

In addition to the open market sales, NatWest also repurchased £1.24 billion ($1.6 billion) worth of the shares through a directed buyback in May. The bank has also secured permission from shareholders that allow it to buy back its stock from the UK government even more quickly.

Even after its winded down much of its stake, the UK remains NatWest’s biggest investor following a financial-crisis era rescue deal. The government owns about 19.97% of NatWest, according to a regulatory filing earlier this month.

--With assistance from Katherine Griffiths, Alex Wickham and Joe Mayes.

