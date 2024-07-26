NatWest Boosts Forecast, Buys £2.5 Billion Loan Portfolio

(Bloomberg) -- NatWest Group Plc shares soared after it boosted its forecast for full-year revenue as the lending giant continues to reap some benefits from stubbornly high interest rates.

The company now expects full-year income to be around £14 billion ($18 billion), up from an earlier forecast of £13 billion to £13.5 billion, according to a statement. The move came after the lender generated net interest income and fee revenue in the second quarter that topped analysts’ expectations.

“It’s really been driven a lot by customer activity on both sides of our balance sheet as well as, of course, the absence of rate cuts,” Chief Financial Officer Katie Murray said on a conference call with journalists.

Separately, the company announced the purchase of a £2.5 billion portfolio of prime residential mortgages from Metro Bank Holdings Plc for a cash consideration of as much as £2.4 billion.

After higher rates fueled their profits for years, banks have begun to warn that net interest income has slowly come under pressure as they battle muted loan demand and face pressure from customers to pay out more for deposits. Still, the fact that the Bank of England has held off on cutting rates has continued to buoy results in the meantime.

Under Chief Executive Officer Paul Thwaite, NatWest has said it’s trying to keep a lid on costs even as inflation drives wages and other costs higher. The company said it continues to expect expenses for the year to be broadly stable compared with 2023 excluding several one-time costs.

Expenses for the quarter rose 2.8% to £1.93 billion, according to the statement. NatWest has been “taking decisive action” in the quarter to manage costs, Thwaite said.

In the quarter, NatWest agreed to buy J Sainsbury Plc’s banking business. Britain’s second-largest grocer spent months trying to dispose of the division and ultimately agreed to pay NatWest £125 million to take the portfolio of unsecured personal loans, credit-card balances and deposits off its hands.

NatWest will continue to look at acquisition opportunities as they arise, Thwaite said on the media call.

Shares of NatWest soared as much as 9.1% Friday morning, making them the best performer in the FTSE 100 Index. The stock had risen 54% this year through the close of trading Thursday.

Also in the results:

Pretax income for the period slipped 4.1% to £1.7 billion, beating the £1.29 billion average of analyst estimates.

Net interest margin — a key measure of profitability that shows the difference between what a bank earns from lending and pays out to depositors — dropped by 10 basis points to 2.1%.

