Scotiabank Customers Report Not Receiving Payroll Deposits

(Bloomberg) -- Thousands of Bank of Nova Scotia customers reported problems with their online banking services Friday, with numerous posts on social media of people not receiving their paychecks.

About 5,000 reports of Scotiabank issues were listed on the outage monitoring website Downdetector, and about 90% of those related to problems with deposits. And dozens of people on Reddit and X complained about not receiving automated payroll deposits through Scotiabank.

“We are currently experiencing a technical issue where some of our clients’ inbound payments, including direct deposits and cheque deposits, are not being applied to their accounts,” Katie Raskina, a spokesperson for the company, said in an emailed statement. “We are actively working to resolve this as soon as possible and apologize for any inconvenience.”

Raskina said the bank will refund any fees customers incur as a result.

Several Canadian banks were affected by last week’s global disruptions caused by a botched update to a widely used cybersecurity program owned by CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. Only Scotiabank, Canada’s third-largest lender with more than C$940 billion ($680 billion) in deposits, appeared to be suffering a spike in problems with banking services Friday.

