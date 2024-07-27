Gategroup Unit Reaches Agreement With Unions, Averting Strike

A Gate Gourmet International AG catering trailer at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) in San Francisco, California, US, on Friday, July 12, 2024. Gate Gourmet and unions representing some of its workers were released from mandatory labor talks, moving the airline catering company one step closer to a strike that would cause problems for US carriers this summer.

(Bloomberg) -- Gategroup Holding AG’s gategourmet unit reached a tentative collective bargaining agreement with a coalition of unions representing its workers, averting a threatened strike, the company and unions said Saturday.

The agreement, after years of negotiation, includes an improved health-care plan and wage increases, gategourmet said in a statement. The parties are working on final contract language so the unions can seek ratification from their members.

The Teamsters union, part of the gategourmet coalition, said in a post on X that the agreement is a “fair offer” for more than 8,000 workers at 30 US airports.

“We look forward to a renewed partnership and long-term stability under this agreement,” gategroup North America President Jens Kuhlen said in the company’s statement.

The company provides catering and food logistics to airlines around the world.

