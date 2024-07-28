Oil Edges Higher From Near Six-Week Low on China Recovery Hopes

An oil storage tank beyond pipelines at the Duna oil refinery, operated by MOL Hungarian Oil & Gas Plc, in Szazhalombatta, Hungary, on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said there was no consensus among European Union leaders on banning Russian oil but signaled he was ready to agree if the bloc guarantees his country still receives the fuel via a pipeline and other measures in case that avenue is disrupted. Photographer: Akos Stiller/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Oil edged higher from near a six-week low after positive economic signals from China over the weekend before an OPEC+ meeting later in the week.

Brent crude climbed above $81 a barrel after falling 1.5% on Friday to notch a third weekly drop, with West Texas Intermediate near $77. Despite the still-shaky outlook, there were signs of strength in Chinese manufacturing, with industrial profits improving in June.

Crude remains modestly higher in the year to date, helped by OPEC+ supply discipline and expectations the Federal Reserve is getting closer to lower borrowing costs. An interest rate decision from the US central bank is due Wednesday, while the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies meet a day later, with the market split on whether the group will alter production.

Traders will also monitor developments in the Middle East, after Israel attacked Hezbollah targets on Sunday and threatened further retaliation for an earlier rocket strike that killed 12 young people, while continuing to signal it was open to a proposed Gaza truce.

