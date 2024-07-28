Oil Edges Higher From Near Six-Week Low on China Recovery Hopes

(Bloomberg) -- Oil edged higher from near a six-week low after positive economic signals from China over the weekend before an OPEC+ meeting later in the week.
Brent crude climbed above $81 a barrel after falling 1.5% on Friday to notch a third weekly drop, with West Texas Intermediate near $77. Despite the still-shaky outlook, there were signs of strength in Chinese manufacturing, with industrial profits improving in June.
Crude remains modestly higher in the year to date, helped by OPEC+ supply discipline and expectations the Federal Reserve is getting closer to lower borrowing costs. An interest rate decision from the US central bank is due Wednesday, while the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies meet a day later, with the market split on whether the group will alter production.
Traders will also monitor developments in the Middle East, after Israel attacked Hezbollah targets on Sunday and threatened further retaliation for an earlier rocket strike that killed 12 young people, while continuing to signal it was open to a proposed Gaza truce.
