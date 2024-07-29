Reckitt Shares Drop After Rival Loses $500 Million Formula Suit

(Bloomberg) -- Reckitt Benckiser Plc fell to its lowest since 2013 after rival Abbott Laboratories was ordered by a jury to pay almost $500 million over allegations that it hid the risk that its premature-infant formula can cause a potentially fatal bowel disease.

Shares in the British maker of Enfamil formula fell as much as 9.8% Monday in London over concern about the latest verdict relating to necrotizing enterocolitis in the US.

Read: Abbott Loses $500 Million Infant Formula Verdict, Lawyers Say

In March, Reckitt plunged 15% after a jury awarded an Illinois woman $60 million in damages saying the company’s Enfamil formula led to the death of her premature baby.

Last week Reckitt said it would consider selling its beleaguered Mead Johnson formula unit bought in 2017 for around $17 billion. While downgrading its sales growth outlook, it also said it would sell several slower-growing homecare brands.

