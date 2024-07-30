ANA Profit Falls, Misses Estimates on Tepid Demand, Higher Costs

(Bloomberg) -- ANA Holdings Inc.’s operating profit plunged in the first quarter, failing to meet analyst estimates on increasing costs and weak domestic travel demand.

Japan’s largest carrier reported a profit in the three-month period through June of ¥30.4 billion ($196 million), a decline of 31% year-on-year and below analysts’ estimate of ¥40.1 billion. The fall comes as fewer passengers traveled on domestic routes in April and May compared to the year prior. International travelers’ appetite, however, remained robust.

The company kept intact its projection for full-year profit at ¥170 billion, which is still lower than the market consensus of ¥190 billion.

While domestic demand remains weak, ANA will start three new European routes from Haneda this winter, starting with Milan in December, Stockholm in January and Istanbul in February, underscoring the boom in demand for travel to Japan.

