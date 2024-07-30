Heavy Rains Kill Four in Central China as Flood Warnings Mount

(Bloomberg) -- Four people died after central China’s Hunan province saw record rainfall, as authorities warned of more precipitation and flooding in late July and early August.

Rain totals in Nixing city since July 26 has exceeded a previous record, according to state broadcaster CCTV. The downpours were brought by Typhoon Gaemi, which made landfall in southern China’s Fujian province on July 25. Four people were killed and another three were missing as of 9 p.m. Monday, with rescue efforts still underway, according to the report.

Regions across China have experienced extreme weather since June that has caused damage to infrastructure and disrupted agricultural and industrial activity. Over the weekend, a rain-triggered landslide killed 15 people in Hunan province, while more than 46,000 residents in the northeastern Liaoning province were forced to evacuate, according to CCTV.

The country’s top leadership has warned of a “severe and complicated” flood control situation in this summer, with major waterways like the Yellow River and others likely to overflow amid an active typhoon season.

