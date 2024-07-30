Wells Fargo Sued Over Drug Costs in Employee Health Plan

(Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. was accused of overpaying for prescription drugs by former employees who say the bank drove up costs for workers by mismanaging its health plan.

A lawsuit filed in federal court in Minnesota alleges that the country’s fourth-largest bank squandered money in its health plan, sometimes causing workers to pay far more for medications than they would have if they’d paid cash. For example, the Wells Fargo plan paid almost $10,000 for a generic pill for multiple sclerosis that Wegmans pharmacies sold for $648, according to the complaint, driving up premiums and out-of-pocket costs.

The former Wells Fargo employees are seeking class action status. A Wells Fargo representative didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

US employers spend about $1 trillion annually on company-sponsored health plans, the main source of insurance for working-age Americans. Companies are facing increasing questions over how they manage that money and potential legal risks about their oversight as employees find themselves paying more and more for medical care.

This is at least the second lawsuit from workers alleging they paid more than they should have for medications because their employers struck bad deals with the companies that oversee drug benefits for health plans, known as pharmacy benefit managers.

In February, a Johnson & Johnson worker made similar claims against the drugmaker in a New Jersey federal court. J&J has sought to dismiss the suit, arguing the plaintiff wasn’t prescribed any of the drugs referenced in the complaint so she’s not in a position to be filing such a suit. The case is pending.

Employers typically rely on brokers, outside administrators and pharmacy benefits managers to design and run their health plans. Critics say those relationships can be rife with conflicts of interest and hidden fees that increase costs.

Some large companies and union plans have sued their health plan administrators, seeking more access to data on where their money is going.

--With assistance from Madlin Mekelburg.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.