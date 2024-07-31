Oil Extends Jump on Report Iran Orders Retaliatory Strike

A support vessel sails alongside the crude oil tanker 'Devon' as it sails through the Persian Gulf towards Kharq Island oil terminal to transport crude oil to export markets in Bandar Abbas, Iran, on Friday, March 23, 2018. Geopolitical risk is creeping back into the crude oil market. Photographer: Ali Mohammadi/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Oil rose — after surging the most since October on Wednesday — following a report that Iran’s leader ordered a retaliatory strike on Israel for killing a Hamas leader on its soil.

West Texas Intermediate climbed past $78 a barrel after jumping 4.3% in the previous session. Brent crude closed near $81. Iran’s leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has ordered a direct strike on Israel, the New York Times reported. That comes after Iran said Israel assassinated the political leader of Hamas in Tehran, shortly after killing a Hezbollah leader in Beirut.

Away from the Middle East, US crude inventories shrank by 3.4 million barrels last week, official data showed. The fifth weekly decline in stockpiles was the longest losing streak since January 2022. Levels at the Cushing hub also fell.

