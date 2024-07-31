UOB’s Wealth Fees Support Earnings as Lending Income Drops

The United Overseas Bank Ltd. (UOB) logo is displayed at the company's building in the central business district (CBD) of Singapore, on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. UOB is scheduled to release full year earnings results on Feb. 22. Photographer: Ore Huiying/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- United Overseas Bank Ltd. second-quarter net profit fell slightly as a decline in its main lending income was cushioned by strong gains from fees including from wealth management and credit cards.

Net income, excluding one-off costs, fell 1% to S$1.49 billion ($1.11 billion) from a year earlier in the three months ended June 30, Southeast Asia’s third-largest lender said Thursday. That compared with the S$1.47 billion average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

Chief Executive Officer Wee Ee Cheong said the bank is confident in its ability to navigate the uncertain environment. Global growth continues to be weighed down by geopolitical tensions and higher interest rates, though Southeast Asia is expected to stay relatively resilient, he said. He sees low single-digit loan growth and double-digit fee growth for the year.

UOB, controlled by the billionaire Wee family, is the first of the three major Singapore lenders to report results, before bigger rivals Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp and DBS Group Holdings Ltd.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.