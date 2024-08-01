BNP in Talks to Buy Axa Investment Managers in €5.1 Billion Deal

The BNP Paribas SA office in London, UK, on Monday, April 22, 2024. With machines now handling more than 75% of the trading in some FX markets, the giants of Wall Street are racing to make sure their systems are ready. Photographer: Vivian Wan/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- BNP Paribas SA is in exclusive talks with Axa SA to buy the insurer’s asset management unit for €5.1 billion ($5.5 billion), a move that will create one of Europe’s largest money managers.

The Paris-based bank will acquire 100% of Axa Investment Managers, with signing expected by the end of the year and a close in mid-2025, the lender said in a statement Thursday. The combined entity would have had about €1.5 trillion of assets under management at the end of 2023.

The two firms will also enter into a long-term strategic partnership under which BNP Paribas will provide investment management services to Axa. Bloomberg News reported on talks between the two firms for a potential tie-up of their respective asset management units last month.

Axa said in a separate statement that it would carry out a share buyback of €3.8 billion immediately following the closing of the proposed transaction, which will see it exit the asset management business. The insurer said the proposed transaction and associated buyback are expected to have a neutral impact on its Solvency II ratio.

Asset managers across the globe are looking to consolidate, with the operations of many banks and insurers seen as too small. In Europe, firms such as France’s Amundi SA — Europe’s largest asset manager with $2.3 trillion under management — have been buying rivals to increase their scale, which ultimately determines the management fee income of those firms. In 2021, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. agreed to buy the asset-management arm of Dutch insurer NN Group NV.

For BNP, the return on invested capital for the transaction is expected to be above 18%, three years after the end of the integration process.

The combination would “drive our growth over the long-term,” BNP Paribas’s Chief Executive Officer Jean-Laurent Bonnafe said in the statement.

The deal is expected to result roughly in a 25-basis-point impact on BNP Paribas’s CET1 ratio, a key measure of capital strength, according to the lender.

