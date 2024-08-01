Japan’s Biggest Agricultural Bank Posts 413 Billion Yen Loss From Rate Bets Gone Bad

Signage for Norinchukin Bank outside the Otemachi One Tower building, which houses the company's head office, in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. Norinchukin will give a first glimpse into how it is unwinding $65 billion worth of unprofitable sovereign debt holdings when it announces its quarterly results on Thursday.

(Bloomberg) -- Norinchukin Bank posted a ¥413 billion ($2.75 billion) loss in the fiscal first quarter as the Japanese agricultural lender offloaded bonds that had turned unprofitable.

The loss in the three months ended June 30 compared with net income of ¥63.9 billion a year earlier, the unlisted company said Thursday. It said in June it expects to report a net loss of about ¥1.5 trillion for the year ending in March.

Norinchukin is unwinding about $67 billion of US and European government bonds this fiscal year after making bad bets on interest rates. The notes began losing money after rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve and other central banks boosted funding costs, leaving Norinchukin needing to raise capital and sell assets to rebalance its $361 billion investment portfolio.

