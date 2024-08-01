Wendy’s Cuts Sales Guidance as US Guest Counts Drop

A Wendy's Co. restaurant in the Queens borough of New York. Photographer: Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Wendy’s Co. cuts its annual sales guidance following a retreat from US diners in the second quarter, in the latest sign that inflation-battered customers are cutting out burger outings.

Overall sales should increase between 3% and 5% this year, the company said Thursday, down from an earlier forecast of as much as 6%. In the second quarter, sales at locations open at least 15 months grew slower than analysts expected. Revenue also fell short.

The company said customer counts declined in the US in the period, which was partially offset by bigger order values.

Wendy’s sales growth had moderated in recent quarters, weighed down in part by a demand slump affecting quick-service restaurants that has also hit McDonald’s Corp. and Starbucks Corp. The chain has focused on building out its breakfast business as it looks to boost profitability for franchisees while seeking to grow its digital channel. New menu items to entice guests include a new Triple Berry Frosty milkshake and “saucy” chicken nuggets.

The Frosty seller continues to foresee earnings per share of at least $0.98. Second-quarter results for that metric were roughly in line.

