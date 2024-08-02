Erste Targets Record Dividend, Raises Interest Income Goal

A sign outside an Erste Group Bank AG branch in Vienna, Austria, on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. Erste Bank report earnings on Feb. 29. Photographer: Michaela Nagyidaiova/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Erste Group Bank AG plans to pay a record dividend on this year’s results and raised its outlook for interest income in the first earnings report overseen by its new chief executive officer.

The largest lender in the European Union’s east will target a €3 dividend per share, according to a statement on Friday. That’s up from €2.7 last year and compares with €2.92 forecast by 15 analysts in a Bloomberg survey.

The Vienna-based bank now sees its full-year net interest income unchanged from last year, compared with a decline of 3% seen earlier. It also raised projections for fee income and lowered a target for risk costs.

The report is the first presented by Peter Bosek, who took over as CEO in July. Investors had been anticipating the publication for more clarity on Erste’s plans on using excess capital, which some analysts forecast to reach €2.7 billion by year-end. The bank said the capital stock provided flexibility to offer enhanced capital returns or seek acquisitions.

“The increased dividend we are indicating for 2024 doesn’t limit us in any form in our ambitions to grow organically, but also potentially inorganically,” Chief Financial Officer Stefan Doerfler said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “We have a feeling that the M&A market overall might be picking up.”

Erste booked €846 million net income in the second quarter, beating the €767 million average estimate in a Bloomberg survey.

--With assistance from Andrey Biryukov.

(Updates with CFO comments in fifth paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.