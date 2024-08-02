Treasuries Rally Extends Into Seventh Day as US Payrolls Loom

(Bloomberg) -- A rally in Treasuries extended into a seventh straight day, as traders fixated on upcoming jobs data to cement their view that the US will pivot to cut interest rates in September.

Bonds rallied across the curve in Asia trading Friday, suggesting a Bloomberg gauge of US government debt will mark its longest winning streak since the pandemic roiled markets in early 2020. The policy-sensitive two-year yield slumped to its lowest in 14 months.

This week Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled that central bank officials are on course to cut interest rates at its next meeting unless inflation progress stalls. The optimism reached a fever pitch on Thursday, when an increase in unemployment claims and softer manufacturing data prompted traders to price three quarter-point cuts from the central bank this year.

The benchmark 10-year yield is back below 4% for the first time since February with Friday’s US employment data seen as the next catalyst for the bull run. Forecasters anticipate the report will show moderating job and wage growth in July, underscoring an ongoing softening in the labor market.

“Treasury sentiment is strongly positive and has gained momentum this week,” said Damien McColough, head of fixed-income research at Westpac Banking Corp. in Sydney. “With 10-year yields below 4%, the payrolls number could be a decisive factor into how far the current rally will extend.”

If the jobs data suggest market expectations for rate cuts are justified, the 10-year yield could fall toward 3.8%, McColough added.

Bloomberg’s Treasury index closed at its highest in two years on Thursday.

“Worries are definitely building that the Fed would have to take a faster calibration path to lower rates,” said Eugene Leow, a Singapore-based senior rates strategist at DBS Group Holdings. “The market is probably focusing on aysmmetrical risks as labour market concerns come to the fore.”

