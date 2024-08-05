Asia High-Grade Dollar Bond Spreads Widen the Most in 22 Months

(Bloomberg) -- Asian investment-grade dollar bond yield premiums surged the most in 22 months, as investors turned to safer government notes on concerns about the global economy and tensions in the Middle East.

The spreads widened at least 10 basis points, according to traders. That would be the biggest blowout in 22 months if the move holds for the full day, according to a Bloomberg index.

Investors are selling credit products as part of a global selloff in risk assets after a disappointing US jobs report last week triggered fears that the Federal Reserve will wait too long to cut rates.

Credit spreads had been tightening for much of the year as investors chased elevated yields while the recession fears were put on the backburner. The latest gyrations suggest a turning point if concerns about a worse-than-expected slowdown in the US and its spillover effects deepen.

“This has discouraged all-in yield buyers of Asian bonds and now credit market is struggling,” said Ting Meng, senior Asia credit strategist at ANZ Group Holdings Ltd.

Prices for Asian junk dollar bonds outside China also were 1 to 1.5 points lower on Monday amid thin trading, according to one trader. That’s a conspicuous pivot as spreads on global junk notes had been trading near their lowest in about three years until recently.

The souring outlook is also reflected in the credit derivatives market, with debt investors loading up on insurance against corporate bond defaults. Credit derivatives are often the first instruments to show signs of weakness in a market downturn, in part because selling bonds can take longer.

The cost to insure Asian investment-grade bonds widened at least six basis points on Monday, according to traders. That would be its biggest jump in eleven months if the move holds, according Markit data. For North American high-grade debt, credit default swaps surged on Friday by the most since October.

READ: Japan’s Topix, Nikkei Stock Gauges Tumble 20% From July Peaks

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists on Sunday increased the probability of a US recession in the next year to 25% from 15%, while also adding there are reasons not to fear a slump even after unemployment jumped. The economists expect the US central bank will reduce rates by 25 basis points in September, November and December.

Low activity levels in the Asian bond market during summer months may also be contributing to wider spreads. In the region, only one issuer, from China, mandated banks on Monday for possible Asia dollar bond issuance.

