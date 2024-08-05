Israeli Stocks Extend Slide as Fears of Iran Attack Mount

Stock price information on a totem board outside the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. (TASE) in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. Tensions between Israel and Iran are also hitting sentiment in markets, with Israel vowing a response to Irans weekend drone and missile attack. Photographer: Kobi Wolf/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Israeli stocks tumbled the most since October, hit by concerns over a possible attack on the country by Iran and regional militias, as well as wider risk aversion across global markets.

The benchmark TA-35 Index slid as much as 3.1%, before trading 2.6% lower as of 10:24 a.m. in Tel Aviv. The gauge had slid 3.3% last week and is now at the lowest since February.

Israel is bracing for a possible attack from Iran and regional militias in retaliation for assassinations of Hezbollah and Hamas officials, as the US sent defensive reinforcements while pressing for a Gaza cease-fire deal.

