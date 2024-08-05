Israeli Stocks Extend Slide as Fears of Iran Attack Mount

(Bloomberg) -- Israeli stocks tumbled the most since October, hit by concerns over a possible attack on the country by Iran and regional militias, as well as wider risk aversion across global markets.
The benchmark TA-35 Index slid as much as 3.1%, before trading 2.6% lower as of 10:24 a.m. in Tel Aviv. The gauge had slid 3.3% last week and is now at the lowest since February.
Israel is bracing for a possible attack from Iran and regional militias in retaliation for assassinations of Hezbollah and Hamas officials, as the US sent defensive reinforcements while pressing for a Gaza cease-fire deal.
