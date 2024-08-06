Celsius Rises as Market Share Gains Propel Earnings Higher

(Bloomberg) -- Celsius Holdings Inc. shares rose after the energy-drink maker posted a higher-than-expected profit, taking market share from rivals like Red Bull GmbH and Monster Beverage Corp. and alleviating fears of a slowdown.

Second-quarter earnings per share were 28 cents, above the average analyst estimate of 24 cents. Revenue rose 23% from the same quarter last year to $402 million, also higher than an expected $390 million.

Shares rose 6.41% as of 7:55 a.m. in early trading in New York. They were down 24% this year as of Monday’s close as investors worried about slowing growth.

The Boca Raton, Florida-based company now has 11.5% control of the energy drink market, up from 8.7% a year ago, based on market share data from consumer data company Circana cited by Celsius Tuesday. Rivals Red Bull and Monster saw their share fall over the same period, with Monster down 1.6 percentage points and Red Bull 0.5, according to the Circana data.

Celsius had seen its popularity grow, especially in the past three years, thanks to marketing that positions itself as healthier than competitors. Revenue more than doubled yearly from 2020 to 2023, but growth is expected to slow this year to about 24%.

After entering Canada, the UK, and Ireland earlier this year, Canada sales “continued to exceed” initial expectations in the second quarter. It reiterated its plans to expand into Australia, New Zealand, and France later this year, though widened the expansion date from the fourth quarter to some time in the second half of the year.

