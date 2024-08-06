Cinven to Become Lead Investor in Bridgepoint’s Vitamin Well, Sources Say

(Bloomberg) -- Cinven has agreed to buy a stake in Vitamin Well Group from Bridgepoint Group Plc and become the largest shareholder of the Swedish healthy beverage maker, according to people familiar with the matter.

The transaction values Vitamin Well at nearly €3 billion ($3.3 billion) including debt, and Bridgepoint will retain a significant minority stake in the business, the people said. The private equity firms could announce the deal as soon as Tuesday, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Stockholm-based Vitamin Well sells vitamin-enriched functional drinks under its eponymous brand, as well as Nocco brand energy drinks and Barebells protein bars. Bloomberg News reported last month that Cinven was in advanced talks to acquire a stake in the business.

Bridgepoint invested in Vitamin Well in 2016 at a valuation of about €100 million including debt, according to the people. The drinks maker has increased its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization by 10 times since then, they said.

Representatives for Bridgepoint and Cinven declined to comment.

