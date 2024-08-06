Nedbank Weighs Deals, Buybacks to Utilize $2.5 Billion Cash Pile

(Bloomberg) -- Nedbank Group Ltd. is weighing acquisitions and share-repurchase plans to deploy part of its 45.3 billion rand ($2.4 billion) cash pile, Chief Executive Officer Jason Quinn said.

The South African lender last year spent 5 billion rand on a share buyback plan and acquired Eqstra Investment Holdings Ltd. Nedbank’s tier one capital — a key measure of capital strength — remained at 13.3% as of June, above the 12% target set by the board. The comfortable risk buffers will help the bank expand, Quinn said.

“We’d like to capture some more growth in South Africa to be honest, and then steadily you know as opportunities emerge across the continent we would like to diversify our portfolio more,” Quinn said in an interview with Bloomberg TV’s Tom Mackenzie. “That’ll take some time though because entry points are scarce.”

First-half net income at the Johannesburg-based lender grew 8% in the first half, with weak economic activity before South Africa’s general elections constraining corporate and household activity. Nedbank expects earnings growth to accelerate as Africa’s most-industrialized economy recovers, and slowing inflation spurs a reduction in borrowing costs.

