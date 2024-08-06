Taco Bell Owner’s Sales Miss Views, Reflecting Dining Slump

(Bloomberg) -- Yum! Brands Inc. posted weaker-than-anticipated sales in the second quarter, mirroring trends at major competitors as consumers worldwide cut back on fast food.

Sales at restaurants open more than a year fell 1% in the second quarter, compared with the average estimate that the gauge would be flat. Deeper-than-expected declines at KFC and Pizza Hut drove the slump, more than offsetting growth at Taco Bell.

The company’s shares were little changed in premarket trading in New York.

Yum is the latest fast-food operator to release lackluster results as consumers tighten their budgets. Companies are looking to woo customers with discounts and new products. Yum said Taco Bell’s cantina chicken menu helped to drive the chain’s strength.

Earnings per share, excluding some items, were $1.35, beating the average analyst estimate. Yum still expects to deliver core operating profit growth in line with its 8% target this year.

