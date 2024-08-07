Aviva Investors to Close Only US Office in Fresh Blow to Chicago

Buildings in Chicago, Illinois, US, on Sunday, May 26, 2024. The Bureau of Economic Analysis is scheduled to release personal consumption figures on May 31. Photographer: Jamie Kelter Davis/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Aviva Plc’s asset-management arm plans to close its only US office, focusing on its home country of the UK as well as Canada for physical trading locations.

Aviva Investors will shut its business in Chicago toward the end of the year and expand its high-yield, credit-research and trading teams in London and Toronto, a company spokesman said. The firm said it remains committed to North America, with continued distribution efforts in Canada and an ongoing exploration of distribution partnerships in the US.

While only 25 jobs will be affected, it’s the latest sign that Chicago — which for decades has been home to derivatives firms such as DRW Holdings LLC and IMC — is weakening as a financial center. The US’s third-largest city has been struggling to recover from the pandemic, which hollowed out downtowns across the US. Options powerhouse Cboe Global Markets Inc. sold its former headquarters in the heart of Chicago’s financial center for about half its pre-pandemic value, Bloomberg News reported earlier this month.

Vacancy rates in the city’s central business district have been setting records quarter after quarter, reaching 23.1% in the three months through June, according to data from real estate firm Jones Lang LaSalle Inc.

“We have made the decision to refocus,” the Aviva spokesman said in an email. “This change is designed to strengthen our competitive position and enhance our ability to serve our clients effectively.”

Separately, Aviva Investors has been scaling back elsewhere in recent months. The firm said in May that it would close its branch in Milan. Instead, the firm said at the time, it will expand its distribution partnership with Capital Strategies Partners across southern Europe. Aviva Investors has also said it was exiting its domestic Australian retail fund-distribution operation, and instead centralizing Asia-Pacific distribution in its Singapore office.

