BASF Says It Can’t Supply Vitamin, Aroma Products After Fire

(Bloomberg) -- BASF SE is interrupting shipments for some vitamin and aroma ingredients after a fire at its factory site in Germany damaged manufacturing equipment.

The disruption affects deliveries of selected precursors for the production of vitamin A, E and carotenoid products, BASF said Wednesday. The vitamins are needed to make animal feedstuffs and human nutritional supplements.

“We expect that it will take a longer period of time to restart the affected facility,” Raga Mahmoud, a spokesperson for the manufacturer, said in a statement.

A fire broke out at Europe’s biggest chemical site in Ludwigshafen late last month, slightly injuring at least 15 people. All of the employees left the medical center on the evening of the incident.

