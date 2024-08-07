NTSB Says ‘Major Shakeup’ Needed to Fix Boeing’s Safety Issues

PORTLAND, OREGON - JANUARY 7: In this National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) handout, plastic covers the exterior of the fuselage plug area of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 Boeing 737-9 MAX on January 7, 2024 in Portland, Oregon. A door-sized section near the rear of the Boeing 737-9 MAX plane blew off 10 minutes after Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 took off from Portland, Oregon on January 5 on its way to Ontario, California. (Photo by NTSB via Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- A “major shakeup” is needed at Boeing Co. to turn the company around after one of its jets lost a fuselage panel mid-flight in January, the head of the US National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday.

For years prior to the midair blowout, it was known that the manufacturer had issues with unauthorized work and defects, NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy told reporters on the second day of an extensive hearing on the Jan. 5 accident, which involved a Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft flown by Alaska Airlines. Given that history, something should have been done much sooner, she said.

“We’re concerned we’re going to be right here again in a couple of years unless a major shakeup occurs,” she said.

The NTSB’s two-day hearing over Tuesday and Wednesday sought answers on why the panel, known as a door plug, blew off during the Alaska Airlines flight. The agency’s board members and staff grilled executives at Boeing and key supplier Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., as well as officials at the Federal Aviation Administration.

Homendy has said that it’ll take the NTSB, FAA and Boeing working together to ensure aviation safety. During the hearing, she questioned the FAA about its oversight, including asking whether the regulator has access to all reports submitted through Boeing’s internal “Speak Up” program, which employees can use to raise safety concerns. An FAA manager said the agency can currently see some, but not all.

In response to the January accident, the FAA capped production of the 737 Max and conducted an audit that found “multiple instances” of Boeing and Spirit failing to comply with manufacturing quality control requirements. The regulator also required Boeing to submit a plan to address lapses at its factories and increased the number of inspectors at the planemaker’s facilities.

Homendy said the accident should have never happened, citing the number of audits — both by Boeing and the FAA — and compliance reviews that identified issues.

She isn’t the only one asking whether the FAA could have done more to prevent the near-tragedy. Senate Commerce Committee Chair Maria Cantwell raised concerns about the FAA’s oversight in a July letter to FAA Administrator Michael Whitaker, saying the regulator reported a combined 298 audits of Boeing and Spirit over the two years prior the accident, but those didn’t result in any enforcement actions.

She and Senator Tammy Duckworth also introduced legislation earlier this month aimed at boosting the FAA’s safety management systems, including by requiring the regulator to analyze prior lapses to identify areas for improvement.

During a Senate hearing in June, Whitaker said that the FAA was “too hands off” before the Jan. 5 accident and was overly focused on paperwork audits rather than on-the-ground inspections. The agency has since changed that approach, he said at the time.

The NTSB said it will continue its investigation into the accident with a safety culture survey of Boeing employees in Renton, Washington. Homendy asked the planemaker at the hearing to commit to working with the agency on that, which the company agreed to do.

