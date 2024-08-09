Barclays Hires Stephen Stewart From TD to Lead M&A in Canada

(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc has hired Stephen Stewart to oversee mergers and acquisitions in Canada, adding a veteran banker as it tries to boost its business in the country.

Stewart will be based in Toronto and will report to Barclays’ new head of investment banking for Canada, Ryan Voegeli, as well as to Americas M&A chief Dan Grabos, according to a statement seen by Bloomberg News.

Stewart spent the more than 15 years at Toronto-Dominion Bank, most recently as a managing director for M&A, where he was involved in several high-profile deals. This year he advised the special committee of payments processor Nuvei Corp. on its $6.3 billion sale to Advent International.

The banker was also part of the team hired by Thomson Reuters Corp. to sell a majority stake in its financial and risk unit to a group led by Blackstone Inc. in 2018. Stewart also worked on the later sale of that same business to London Stock Exchange Group Plc.

Barclays, which has operated in Canada for almost 100 years, offers investment banking, global markets services and research coverage. The appointment of Stewart is part of the bank’s effort to rebuild its staff after Canadian head Bruce Rothney and a number of bankers and analysts left the firm for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. last year.

